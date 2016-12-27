Le Roy W. “Lee” Schwartzkopf, 83, Gering

Le Roy W. “Lee” Schwartzkopf, 83, of Gering, died Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Casual attire is welcomed. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation as the casket will be closed in accordance with Lee’s wishes. Memorials may be made to Salem Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Lee was born July 11, 1933 in Scottsbluff to William and Anna E. (Heffele) Schwartzkopf. He attended school in Minatare. Lee drove a truck for his brother Carl’s trucking company, Schwartzkopf Trucking, following high school.

He married Carol Olbricht on November 20, 1954 and five children were born: Deb, Mike, A.C., Denna and Levi.

Lee and Carol opened Kawasaki Korner on November 18, 1968 and he operated it until his passing. He and Carol were also the owner and operators of Highway 92 Raceway Park from 2004 to 2016 when they sold the racetrack.

Lee enjoyed the outdoors and working in his yard. He had a passion for racing and was an avid Broncos fan. He loved and cared for his friends immensely and loved all animals. He was a wonderful father to his children. Lee didn’t know a stranger.

Survivors include his wife, Carol of Gering; children, Deb (Rodney) Schutte of Gering, Mike of Scottsbluff, Denna (Terry) Pugmire of Gering, and Levi Schwartzkopf of Scottsbluff; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and one on the way; one great great grandchild; his beloved cat, Tiger; and numerous extended family members and friends along with his racetrack family.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; and son, A.C.