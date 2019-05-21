Len Burns, Gering

Len Burns passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place per his wishes, so there will be no viewing. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

Len was born January 20, 1967, at Worland, Wyoming to Ladonna L. (Overman) and Edward Burns. He was raised in Torrington, Wyoming and graduated for Torrington High School with the Class of 1985.

Len married Deb Francisco on July 19, 1996, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Together they owned and operated The Pond Bar and Grill in Terrytown. Most recently Len was employed by FedEx in Scottsbluff. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his friends and family. He was an avid sports enthusiast following closely the University of Wyoming Cowboys, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and his beloved Denver Broncos.

Len is survived by his loving wife, Deb of Gering; father, Edward (Judy) Burns of Torrington; brother, Chuck (Anita) Burns of Torrington; step-son, Lee Francisco of Phoenix, Arizona; step-daughter, Sarah (Chris) Stillahn of Scottsbluff; brothers-in-law, Doug (Cheryl) Richard of Creswell, Oregon and Marv Richard of Scottsbluff; step-grandchildren, Graceon and Cambrie Stillahn of Scottsbluff; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Len was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Ladonna L. and Alfred P. Hume; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Donna L. and Marvin H. Richard.