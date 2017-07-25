Lenore Henderson, 89, Scottsbluff

Lenore Henderson, 89, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 23, 2017 with her husband and son by her side at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. A private family interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Lenore was born September 3, 1927 in Mitchell to John and Amelia Abel. She attended Trail Grade School, where she was a softball pitcher and tap dancer. Lenore then attended Mitchell High School and participated in school plays, played piano, and was a member of the school and church choirs. She also was a cheerleader and twirler for four years, all while excelling in academics throughout her school years.

Lenore stayed home to work on the family farm from 1945 to 1949 helping her father while her brothers were off serving in the military. She worked as a receptionist for a local ophthalmologist from 1949 to 1954.

Lenore married William A. Henderson in December of 1951 and had two children: Lori and Bill Jr. She was devoted to her husband, children and family throughout her life. She found her passion in golf where she excelled, winning numerous local and region golf tournaments throughout the area. Lenore continued her passion later in life, serving as a representative for the Nebraska Women’s Golf Association for sixteen years. She enjoyed serving as chairwoman of the NWAGA association and during that time assisting in many areas including working with the Panhandle youth.

She enjoyed gardening, bridge, was an active volunteer, and loyal member of the First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, William; son, William Abel (Deb) Henderson; son in law, Jim Henderson; granddaughters, Taylor, Claire and Audrey; brothers, John and Harold (Pat) Abel: and sisters-in-law, Frances Abel and Charlene (Glen) Speer.

Lenore was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lori Lynn Henderson; brothers, Leonard, Robert and Albert; and sisters, Catherine Johannes and Irene Mueller.