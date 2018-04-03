Leo M. Temple, 88, Gering

Leo M Temple, 88 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Monday, April 2, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center.

His memorial service will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Gering Zion Church with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to Gering Zion Church, Legacy of The Plains Museum or Charity of your choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Leo was born May 5, 1929, south of Gering, Nebraska to Henry and Bertha (Leonhardt) Temple. On November 15, 1951, he married Phyllis Abbott. This marriage was blessed with two adopted children Stacia Ann 1962 and Daniel Jay 1964.

Leo spent most of his adult life in the Construction business.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years; daughter and son in law Stacia and Phil Stalnaker and two grandsons Matt and Ben Stalnaker all of Pittsburgh, PA; two sisters Patricia Nelson of Edina, MN and Rhoda Sternitzky of Granton, Wis. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Daniel Jay.