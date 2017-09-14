Leo Roy Rusch, Scottsbluff

Leo Roy Rusch, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 11, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE. At his request, cremation has taken place. Memorial services are scheduled Monday, September 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Mitchell United Methodist Church with Pastor Schumacher officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Leo was born on August 9, 1934 in Bayard, NE to Fred and Lela Mae (Booth) Rusch, one of six children. He graduated from Bayard High School and entered the United States Marine Corps, serving honorably as a Sergeant during the Korean era. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Josephine Southorn. They lived in Scottsbluff, NE until settling down in Milpitas, California. They raised 3 children. Following retirement, he returned to Scottsbluff after 30 years with Safeway. He enjoyed yard work and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Josephine, children Kathy, of Colorado, Teresa (Dave) Thomas of Mitchell, NE, Richard (Christina) Rusch of Scottsbluff, NE, and grandchildren Marcus, Keegan , Rickquel, John , Daniel, and William. Survivors also include a sister, Loretta Jennings, brother, Robert, and many other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lela Rusch, a brother, two sisters, sisters-in-law, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to a memorial which will be named by them at a later date.