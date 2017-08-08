Leona C. Diedrichsen, 99, Gering

Leona C. Diedrichsen, 99, of Gering, died Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her graveside service will be held at 10am on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at the Bayard Cemetery. There is no visitation. In lieu of any flowers, memorials in Leona’s honor be made in care of KCMI Radio. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Leona was born June 26, 1918 on the family farm east of Minatare, NE to Hugo and Meta (Von Seggern) Diedrichsen. She lived there until 2007 when she moved to Scottsbluff. She attended elementary school at North District #24 and graduated in 1938 from Bayard High School. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Bayard and transferred her membership to the church in Scottsbluff. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Leona served on the election board for many years. Growing up, she helped on the family farm, enjoyed gardening, embroidering, reading and playing solitaire and was an avid husker football fan. She worked for several black angus cattle companies in Minatare from which she retired in 1989.

Leona is survived by several cousins and very special friend Dorothe Fox.

Her parents, sister Martha, brothers Orrin and Clifford, sister-in-law Mabel and niece Lillian preceded her in death.