Leona Grace Barkus, 81, Minatare

Leona Grace Barkus, 81, of Minatare, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2019 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Leona’s memory may be made to Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Online condolences may be made by viewing Leona’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.

Leona was born November 3, 1937 in Andrews, Nebraska to Guy William and Ola Grace (Popkay) Buckley. She was born and raised in Sioux county and attended Sioux county rural schools. She later graduated 8th grade from Henry, NE. She lived in western Nebraska and Wyoming all of her life. Leona enjoyed hard work, sewing, and gardening.

Leona is survived by her husband Donald Barkus; children Lela (Rodney) Daniels, Lynn (Carol) Lucus, and Valle (Kyle) Hendren; brothers George, Lawrence, Donald, Larry and Randy Buckley; sister in law Aletha (Wade) Carstens; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her parents, infant daughter LaDawn Lucus, brothers Laverne and Raymond Milo Buckley, and sisters in law Theone Quintard and Mona Teasdale all preceded her in death.