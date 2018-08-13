Leonard Ott, 82, Bridgeport

Lenard Ott, 82, of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018 at his home with his daughters at his side. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Bridgeport Church of Christ with Pastors Jonathan Seng and Rick Parker officiating. Burial will follow at the Redington Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-6 PM on Friday, August 17, 2018 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to Camp R.O.C.K. or Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Lenard was born July 4, 1936 at the family farm near Redington to Marguerite (Kimmett) and Leo Ott. He attended school at the Bridgeport Public Schools. Lenard served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge.

Lenard was united in marriage to LaVonne Schaffer on July 12, 1959 at Bayard. The couple lived for a year in Olympia, Washington while Lenard finished his military service. They returned to Nebraska in 1960, settling in the Redington area, where they farmed and ranched. LaVonne and Lenard moved to Bridgeport in November of 2003. LaVonne passed away on August 16, 2005.

Lenard was married to Rita Smith for 11 years until her death on September 27, 2017.

Lenard enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. He volunteered at Awana Youth Group, Camp R.O.C.K. and leant his handyman skills building the Bridgeport Community Church. Lenard served as a past Morrill County Commissioner and on the Redington School Board. He also served as a deacon in the Bridgeport Community Church.

Lenard is survived by his daughters Deborah Wells and her husband David of Bridgeport and Jennifer Witman and her husband Scott of Bow, Washington; grandsons Christopher Wells and his wife Lara of Platteville, Wisconsin and Joshua Wells and his wife Jennifer of Republic, Missouri; granddaughter Stefanie Witman of Las Vegas, Nevada; great granddaughter Abigail Wells of Platteville, Wisconsin; brother Willis Ott and his wife Becky of Warshaw, North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lenard was preceded in death by his parents, wives LaVonne and Rita, and siblings Robert Ott, Clinton Ott, Lloyd Ott, Richard Ott, Judy Bolinger and Bernice Heine.