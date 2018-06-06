Leroy Eugene (Lee) Ostermiller, 56, Scottsbluff

Leroy Eugene Ostermiller (Lee), was born in Scottsbluff April 22, 1962.

Leroy passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Lincoln, Ne. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

As a young man, Leroy enjoyed traveling all over the states. He held some very interesting jobs along the way. Lee enjoyed cooking and was a very good painter.

As he got older and in poor health, he enjoyed driving the country sides, watching the farmers and exploring the roads through the beautiful Wildcat Hills that he and his brothers enjoyed playing in when they were children.

Survivors include his father Gordon, mother Judy, brothers Dan, Lance, Dale, Gordon, Jr., and two nephews, Casey and Chase.

Rest in peace Leroy.