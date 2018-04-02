LeRoy G. Powell, 85, Alliance

LeRoy G. Powell, 85, of Alliance, was called home to the Lord on Friday, March 30, 2018. He was born in Box Butte County on March 13, 1933 and remained a panhandle of Nebraska resident his entire life.

Following graduation from Hemingford High School in 1950, LeRoy and Arlene were married in the Hemingford Methodist Church in 1952. They farmed and ranched in the Hemingford and Chadron areas until 1993 when they moved to Gering. He traveled extensively as a crop insurance adjuster for 26 years, retiring in 2007. Through the years he was involved in community activities as a school board member, Dawes County Planning Commission and other organizations including the Masonic Lodge. His love of farming, new pickups, old tractors and outdoor activities lasted a lifetime. But, family and friendships always came first which is why he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Arlene (Jurgens) Powell and sons Gary (Nancy) Powell of Alliance, Dan (Karen) Powell of Tulsa, OK, David (Melinda) Powell of Gretna, NE and Greg (Robin) Powell of Alliance. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Marie Sorum, his brother, Ralph Powell and his sister-in-law, Marjorie Powell all of Alliance. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Ellen Powell, his brothers Lloyd Powell and Kenneth Dean Powell, a brother-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law.

The family requests memorial contributions go to Alliance Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Unit.

His life will be celebrated on Friday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-7 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.