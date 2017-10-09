LeRoy Jacob Weitzel, 74, Scottsbluff

LeRoy Jacob Weitzel, 74, of Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017 in Gering. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 10am Friday, October 13, 2017 at First Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend Nona Hodder officiating. Inurnment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Air Force. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in LeRoy’s honor may be made in care of his family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

LeRoy was born March 8, 1943 to Jacob R. and Helen (Schott) Weitzel in Sterling, CO. He graduated from Minatare High School in 1961 and proudly entered the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he married Diana (O’Dell) Ginther on November 26, 1965, and they had two sons, Jay and Corey.

LeRoy proudly served his community by owning and operating The Pioneer Lounge where family and friends gathered for numerous celebrations. After bringing friends together for so many years, he then decided to start a new venture, Lee’s Coffee Catering, which proudly provided fine mobile dining to the community for the next 27 years.

LeRoy was joined in marriage to Bonnie (Beals) Weitzel on March 3, 2003.

After retiring from the catering business, LeRoy was a grounds keeper at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering. He enjoyed many other hobbies that included hunting, fishing, racing and following the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was the proud founder of the Buzzards Nor-Can Expeditions, a group of friends and family that went on an annual fishing adventure to the Northwest Territories of Canada.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Bonnie of Scottsbluff; sons Jay (Pat) Weitzel of Scottsbluff, NE and Corey (Kelly) Weitzel of Bellevue, NE; Jennifer Weitzel of Dayton, OH; sister Darlene (Randy) Wickard of Scottsbluff, NE; sister-in-law Lucille Weitzel of Boise, ID; grandchildren Morgan (Mike Kiefer) Weitzel, Aaron Weitzel, Kyle Weitzel, Jordyn Tollefson and Taylor Tollefson; aunt Gloria Hartwig, mother-in-law Betty Beals; brothers-in-law Dennis (Diane) Beals, Gary (Sandy) Beals, Doug (Lori) Beals, Rob Beals; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents Jacob and Helen Weitzel and brother James Weitzel preceded him in death.