LeRoy Knaub, 85, Scottsbluff

LeRoy Knaub, 85, of Scottsbluff, died Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his home. Family and friends are invited to a special time of visiting and sharing memories from 5-7 p.m., Monday, October 30, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Casual attire is welcomed. Memorials may be made to the Legacy of the Plains Museum. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

LeRoy was born March 30, 1932 in Minatare to Jake and Mary (Litt) Knaub. He began working at a very young age helping various farmers in the valley.

LeRoy married Opal Connolly on November 17, 1950. Together they raised two daughters, Teri and Diana, and also lovingly raised Opal’s little brother, Monte, from the time he was six years old.

LeRoy worked at S&T Oldsmobile with Ernest Trute and Bob Slie. He later became a co-owner of S&B Repair with Mel Black and Chuck Shiba. LeRoy eventually opened his own shop, LeRoy’s Repair, at his home.

He was a talented mechanic and refurbished many antique tractors over the years along with a red 1965 Mustang. LeRoy loved to attend auctions and also enjoyed fishing.

LeRoy was a loving and caring man. He was always willing to help others. He had a gift of sensing when others were in need, often before they themselves even realized it. LeRoy was a simple man with a quiet way of making an enormous impression on the lives of those he loved.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 67 years, Opal of Scottsbluff; daughters, Teri (John) Beeman of Scottsbluff and Diana McKnight of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law, Monte Connolly of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Brian (Michelle) Beeman of Elk River, Minnesota and Chad (Sandra) Beeman of Gillette, WY; grandson-in-law, Jon Pfeiffer of Phoenix, AZ; great grandchildren, Sofia and Isaiah Beeman of Gillette, WY and another great grandson due in February; brother, Don (Betty) Knaub of Scottsbluff; nieces, Tammy Schreiner of CO, Tina (Keven) Little of Lincoln and Jill (Brian) Lang of Vincennes, IN; nephews, Royce Kling of Scottsbluff, Kermit Kling of Scottsbluff and Tim (Vicki) Fries of Gering; along with numerous extended family members and friends.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Mary; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul Connolly and Lena Campbell-Connolly; granddaughter, Melissa McKnight-Pfeiffer; sister, Edna; brother, Harold; and sisters-in-law, Florance (Vic) Fries and Patricia Kling.