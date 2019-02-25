LeRoy R. (Lee) Kenitz, 83, Gering

LeRoy R. (Lee) Kenitz, 83 of Gering, died Saturday, February 16, at his home. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Lee was born to LeRoy (Roy) and Mary (Bloom) Kenitz on October 15, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. The family moved to Denver when he was young. He spent most of his school years in Denver and graduated from Denver’s East High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army 1955-1958, being stationed in Germany for 27 months. He married Alice Gentry in Gering on September 18, 1960. He worked as an aircraft mechanic for several major airlines, but most of his working years were spent in farming, ranching and managing Bead Mountain Ranch in Banner and Scotts Bluff Counties.

He is survived by his wife Alice, son Steve, daughter-in-law Andrea Woodward, grandson Liam KenWood, niece Amy (Michael) McCarty, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don and Meredyth Gentry, nephew Paul, Serena and Brendan Gentry and nephew John, Linda, June and Alec Gentry. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lorraine Burson and nephews Eric and Mark Burson.

Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.