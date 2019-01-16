Leslie M. Jacox, 43, Gering

Leslie M. Jacox of Gering, NE passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 10, 2019. One day before his 44th birthday.

His Celebration of Life will be January 24th at 10am at the Hampton Inn. Family requests casual attire or your favorite sports team.

Leslie was born on January 11, 1975 in Rapid City, SD to Lloyd and Alene Jacox. Leslie lived in Rapid City, SD, Sterling, CO, and Scottsbluff. He attended Scottsbluff Public Schools and graduated in 1994.

After graduating, Leslie moved to Rapid City, SD where he was employed by the Flying J Truckstop. He took great pride in his work.

Leslie enjoyed many trips with his dad on the truck. He also enjoyed Professional Wrestling, Nascar, and his Sirius Radio. He was often seen at WNCC Basketball games, supporting the Cougars. Leslie was a fan of the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos.

Leslie is survived by parents Lloyd and Alene Jacox of Scottsbluff; sisters Kim Jacox, Donna Jacox, and Tammy Rood and her significant other Garry Hill; nieces: Jessie Brenizer, Dawn Jacox and Kyley Jacox; nephews: James Jacox, Lee Brenizer, and Alex Rood; great niece Meredia Reinmuth; aunt Cheryl; uncle Carey Jacox and Darryl Jacox; aunts Jeannine (Wayne) Harrack, Bonnie (Terry) Palmer, Virginia (bob) Hendrickson; uncles Delbert (Pat) Wright and Arnie Wright.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Lloyd and Lillian Jacox; maternal grandparents Jo Ann and Lawrence Wright; aunts Carol Jacox and Pat Westphalen; uncle Leslie, Alta Wright, and niece Aubrey Jacox.

Leslie was a great son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.