Lester Lewis Becker, Chappell

Lester Lewis Becker passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Sidney Regional Medical Center in Sidney at the age of 91. Per his request, cremation has taken place and there is no visitation at the funeral home.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Monday, February 20, 2017 in the Chappell United Methodist Church with Rev. David Abbott officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the Chappell Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the church or the Chappell Heritage House.

Lester was born November 3, 1925 near Chappell, Nebraska to Lewis Henry and Rachel Vivian (York) Becker. He grew up on the farm west of Chappell with his four siblings: Carroll L., Lula May, Harry A., and Clifford E. He attended Chappell Public Schools and graduated from Chappell High School.

Lester served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Following his discharge he returned to Chappell and married Clora Alice Cave on November 17, 1946. To this union two children were born: Carolyn F. and Gary L. They resided on a farm southwest of Chappell until moving to town in the early 1990’s. Lester worked for the ASCS office for 38 years, retiring as Office Manager.

He was involved in many community and civic organizations, including Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, United Methodist Church, Mason’s, Order of the Eastern Star, Heritage House, Chappell Museum Association and community beautification. He enjoyed working in the yard, woodworking and raising flowers. He always had a smile and a warm greeting for everyone and would go out of his way to help anyone in any way he could. His warm personality and generosity will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Survivors include his children Carolyn McConkey of Scottsbluff, NE and Gary Becker of Utica, NE; four grandchildren: Nancy McConkey and her daughter Hannah and special friend Matt Kutscher; Jesse McConkey and his daughter Madilyn and special friend Jeri Ross and her son Ryder; Levi McConkey and his children Gavin and Jaxon and special friend Stephanie Garwood and her daughter Ashlynn; and Allen Becker; one brother Harry Becker of California. He is also survived by his special friend and dance partner, Ardis Germer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Clora, brothers Carroll and Clifford and sister Lula Mae.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Becker family.