Lila Heimbuck, 93, Scottsbluff

Lila Heimbuck, 93, of Scottsbluff, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 20th, 2017. Her memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff with Paster Dan Kachikis officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Contributions in Lila’s honor may be made in lieu of flowers to Harvest Valley Church or Community Christian School.

Lila was born on April 6, 1924 to Jim and Sophie (Himmerite) Inman in Wauneta, Nebraska. Lila was the beloved wife and best friend of Ben Heimbuck for 70 years. They were married on August 18, 1947 in Bayard, then moved to Portland, Oregon for thirteen years. They eventually moved to Gering in 1967 where they raised their two children, Tim and Kathy.

Lila was a wonderful homemaker and cook who opened her heart and her home to family and friends. Lila served in her church for many years. She enjoyed traveling with Ben in their motorhome when they retired, enjoying the winter months in California.

After the loss of her daughter, Kathy, Lila cherished the time she could spend with her son, Tim, and his family. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughters, who were the light of her life.

Survivors include her husband, Ben Heimbuck of Scottsbluff; son, Tim Heimbuck and his wife Kim (Harimon) of Ft. Collins, CO; two granddaughters, Amber Heimbuck and Heidi Heimbuck both of Ft. Collins, CO; and her sister, Erma Hart of Springfield, MO.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Sophie Inman; daughter, Kathy Heimbuck; and siblings, Ed Inman, Jim Inman, Roy Inman, Betty Richardson, Dorothy Stoppel, Fern Burns and Ruby Sell.