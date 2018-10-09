Lila Marie Birch, 90, Scottsbluff

Lila Marie Birch, 90, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, October 7, 2018 at The Residency in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 12, 2018 at The Residency with Pastor Sheryl Kester-Beyer officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff prior to the service. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Residency Residents’ Memorial Tree Fund, the Residency Employee Fund or Calvary Lutheran Church of Scottsbluff.

Lila was born to Olaf and Huldah (Storm) Paulson on March 28, 1928 at Ortonville, Minnesota. She moved with her family at an early age to Benson, Minnesota. She attended elementary through high school, graduating from Benson High School in 1946.

Lila married Alton L. Birch at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Benson on July 20, 1946. They lived in Danvers, Minnesota for eight years before moving to Wheaton, Minnesota where they purchased the Culligan Water Conditioning business. It was February 1966 when they moved to Scottsbluff after purchasing the Scottsbluff Culligan dealership. Lila assisted in the businesses with the bookkeeping. She and Alton moved to the Residency in 1992.

Lila was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, which she loved, and was active in the women’s ministry along with the Stephen Ministry. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, past president of Chapter FC of PEO and belonged to various organizations. She also served on the Board of Directors of Northfield Retirement Communities.

Survivors include her children, Linda (Tom) Bunkers of Dell Rapids, SD, Larry Birch of Morrill, LeAnn (Kirk) Walters of Sioux Falls, SD and Dave (Kathy) Birch of Gering; grandchildren, Kara (Mitch) Mergen, Jenny Bunkers, Becca Walters, Ben (Liz) Walters, Brett (Greta) Birch, Brian (Candace) Birch and Stacie (Jason) Muhle; great grandchildren, Mason, Kendal, Parker, Odin, Rohr, Kenzy, Makayla and Mason; and sister in law, Bernice Paulson of Minneapolis, MN.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alton in 2002; brothers, Marvel and Ernest Paulson; and sister, Helen Maxwell.