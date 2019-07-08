Lillian J. Blehm, 93, rural Mitchell

Lillian J. Blehm, age 93, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Monument Care and Rehab in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Rev. Larry Spomer officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Lillian was born May 22, 1926 in Haig, Nebraska to Anna Marie (Schmidt) and Fred Gorr Sr. She was baptized July 4, 1926 and confirmed March 17, 1940 at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. She attended school at Haig and Scottsbluff High.

Lillian married Edwin Blehm on March 25, 1943 at St. James Lutheran Church. The couple made their home for 40 years in the Sunflower community where they raised their family, farmed, and fed cattle. They retired in 1986 and moved to the home they owned in Mitchell, Nebraska.

Lillian was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, serving on several committees over the years. She especially enjoyed co-chairing and providing for the soup dinners. Lillian worked as a chairperson on the Mitchell District Election Board for many years. She enjoyed her fellow club members and friends in the Sunflower Women’s Club, the Elks Lodge No. 1367 D.O.E., the Glad Hour Garden Club, and the Volunteers & Friends of the Regional West Auxiliary.

Survivors include her sons, E. Larry (Shirley) Blehm and Gordon A. Blehm both of Mitchell; daughters, Patricia A. (James) Lind of Bayard and Beverly K. Blehm-Rose of Maricopa, AZ; daughter-in-law, Lori Blehm of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Kodee (Derek) VanNort of Cincinnati, OH, E. Scot (Stephanie) Blehm of Lincoln, Kristen Blehm (Kurt) of Mitchell, Dr. Aaron (Dr. Ann Marie) Blehm of Pottsville, PA and Amy (Spencer) Lease of Scottsbluff; great grandchildren, Oscar, Ethan, Lindsey, Lauren, Olivia, Tayler (Liz), Shayleigh, Taytom, Tristen, Abigail, Andrew, Kinley and Mason; brother, Reuben (Gloria) Gorr of Minatare; sisters-in-law, Helen Gorr of Scottsbluff and Emma Guettler of North Platte; and special friend, Howard Moranville of Loveland, CO.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin in 1995; son, Kenneth E. in 2004; brothers, Samuel, David, Richard, Fred Jr., Walter, and an infant brother; sisters, Marie Hiegel, Emily Hardin and Emma Troudt; brothers-in-law, Herbert, Hubert and Harold Blehm; sisters-in-law, Lydia Foos, Amelia Ruff, Martha Blehm, Pauline Kindsfater and Alma Munroe.