Lillie Lena Avis Trolinder, 95, Duncan, Oklahoma

Lillie Lena Avis Trolinder departed this life on February 19, 2019 in Duncan, Oklahoma. Lena, also known as Avis, was 95 years young at the time of her passing.

A private service will be held on February 28, 2019 at the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, Nebraska. Arrangements were made by Don Grantham Funeral Home in Duncan, Oklahoma and services have been entrusted to Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Lena was born on January 9th of 1924 in Quanah to the proud parents Edgar (E.C.) and Leta Goree. Lena grew up in a large family as the youngest of nine children. She graduated high school in Quanah in early 1942. Lena married the love of her life, R.B. Trolinder with a small wedding ceremony in Quanah, Texas later in 1942. Immediately after the wedding, R.B. was enlisted into the ranks of the U.S. Army in support of World War II. The couple shared a few years of the military life together before R.B. was honorably discharged from the military. The two settled down for the next chapter of their lives together as R.B. began his career in the oil field. Lena’s greatest joy came in July 1947 when she gave birth to her son, Eugene Doyle Trolinder.

The family moved around the Midwest as R.B. worked in various oil fields in Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Wyoming. She has called Duncan her home for the last 25 years.

Lena’s love for her family was undeniable. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son and after 50 years of marriage, her husband.

Lena is survived by her two grandsons, Brandon Trolinder and Christopher Trolinder. The Trolinder family name will be carried on with her six great-grandchildren. She is also remembered by many nieces and nephews, as well as the close friends that she has made over the years. Lena will also be dearly missed by the residents and staff members at Ashbrook Village.