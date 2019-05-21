Lillis Grassmick, 87, Scottsbluff

Lillis Grassmick, 87, of Scottsbluff, passed away on May 20th, 2019 at Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. A celebration of life and luncheon will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff with Father Mark Selvey officiating. Inurnment will take place at the West Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Lillis was born on January 8, 1932 in Gering, Nebraska. She attended Gering schools and Scottsbluff Junior College. After working in Denver for two years, she returned to Gering and worked for County Sheriff, Steve Warwick. She married Jim Grassmick on February 27, 1955 and worked as the bookkeeper of Grassmick Excavating, the family business, until the death of her husband in 1986. For several years, she was a partner with Becky Simpson and Nancy Haney in Reflections, an antique business, specializing in vintage clothing. In 1989, she was hired as Director of the North Platte Valley Museum in Gering. She retired from the museum in September of 2000.

Lillis was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church. She was a life member of the North Platte Valley Historical Association, past board member of the Nebraska Museum Association, a member of the Panhandle Museum Alliance, the Gering Tourism Committee, Board Member of the Oregon Trail Arts and Humanities League and member of Legacy of The Plains Museum.

She was a long time member of the Oregon Trail Days Association, serving as General Chairman in 1975, later as Secretary of the Board of Directors and as member of the Art Show Committee. In 2004, she served as Vice-President of the Half-Century Club, and in 2007, as Honorary Vice-President of the Old Settlers during the annual Oregon Trail Days celebration. She was presented with an Admiralship in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska by Governor Mike Johannes.

She was Past-president of PEO Chapter GI of Gering and Past President of Scotts Bluff Chapter of The Questers. For many years, she was a member of Valley Voices and traveled with the choir to Scotland, France and twice to New York City to perform in Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center.

She was known throughout the region for many historical presentations. She was a life-long collector of antiques, Indian Art and artifacts. She loved history, playing bridge with friends and everything about her five grandchildren. Her passion was pressing flowers, arranging them in picture frames and gifting to family and friends.

Lillis is survived by her children, Clinton (Carla) Grassmick of Loveland, Colorado, and Elizabeth Jane Wright of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, grandchildren, Taylor Grassmick of Loveland, Samantha (Brad) of Fort Collins, Jacqueline Grassmick of Loveland, Michael (Krystal) Medbury, Thomas (Michelle) Medbury of Scottsbluff. Sister-in-law, Marilyn Conn of Loveland, several nieces and nephews, plus many, many lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Minnie Conn, her husband, Jim Grassmick, infant brother Charles Conn, recently deceased brother, Donn Conn, and half-sister, Velda Thiebaud.

Memorials in Lillis’ name can be given to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 14 East 20th Street Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361 or The Nebraska Children’s Home Society, 4939 South 118th Street, Omaha Nebraska, 68137.