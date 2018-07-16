Lily M. Schleicher, 95, Scottsbluff

Lily M. Schleicher, 95, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away with her husband at her side on Saturday, July, 14, 2018. Per her request, cremation has taken place and she will be scattered at the family ranch at a later date. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 10am at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. The family requests that casual attire be worn. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Lily was born September 7, 1922 to John and Violet (Berry) Montgomery at Stuart, Nebraska. She was one of 5 children: Anna, Ella, Betty, Wayne, and herself. She graduated from Stuart High School in 1936 and gained a degree from Miltonvale Wesleyan College in Chicago in 1941. During World War II she work at the Ammunition factory at Grand Island, Nebraska. She continued her education and received her nursing degree from the Scottsbluff West Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing in 1946.

She worked at the Methodist hospital as a Registered Nurse until she married her sweetheart, Kenneth Schleicher, in February of 1947. Together they worked the family ranch and raised 3 children: Steven, Douglas, and Sandra.Lily enjoyed spending her time helping out on the farm, especially taking care of the baby calves. She also liked knitting and gardening.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years Kenneth Schleicher of Scottsbluff; children Steven (Vicki) Schleicher of Lake Havasu, AZ, Douglas (Mary Ann) of Gering, NE, and Sandra (Alan) Boyd of Denton, TX; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren with one on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.