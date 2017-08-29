Lilyanna “Lily” Carpenter Martin, 17, Morrill

With sorrow deeper than we’ve ever known, we commit to writing the life of Lilyanna “Lily” Carpenter Martin. June 2000 – August 2017.



Lily was born on June 10, 2000 in Denver, CO to Luke Martin and Julia Carpenter-Morehead. Even at birth, she had her unique bright blonde hair. Lily loved being Jackson's younger sister, and the older sister to Sam and Shelby. Funeral services for Lily will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at the Morrill Elementary School at 4:30 PM with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. A reception at the Morrill High School will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Morrill Public School Foundation Fund, P.O Box 486, Morrill, NE 69358, for a memorial bench in Lily's honor and for the Lily Martin Booster Club Scholarship. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Lily attended grade school in the Denver area. In elementary school her remarkable piano skills emerged. Lily demonstrated amazing toughness and started playing basketball in middle school. For the first year of youth club basketball she played on the co-ed team. Her charitable nature started to show through as she entered high school. She lived to help others. She was known as an incredible portrait artist, athlete, and student. Most recently, Lily pursued an array of athletic scholarships to help her achieve her goal of helping others.

May the brightness of Lily’s light shine within us, stay bright, and guide us should our’s grow dim as we remember our precious Lily.

She is survived by her parents Luke (Susan) Martin and Julia (Jerry) Carpenter-Morehead, brothers Jackson Carpenter and Samuel Carpenter-Hageman, sister Shelby Martin, grandparents Patricia Martin, William and Kathleen Weinstein, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the community of Morrill, NE.

She is preceded in death by her loving grandparents Allen Martin and Don and NaDean Carpenter.