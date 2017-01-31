Linda Lee Brunner, 65, Gering

Linda Lee Brunner, 65, of Gering, died Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, Feb 3, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home. Linda requested casual attire be worn. Viewing will be Tuesday from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Linda’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Linda was born June 30, 1951 in Scottsbluff to Alexander and June (Woith) Brunner. She received her education and graduated from Gering High School. She married James Warnick on Dec 28, 1968 and to this union 2 daughters were born.

Linda loved working for the Blossom Shop and did so for 12 years. She enjoyed crafts and making Christmas bulbs, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed music, laughing, giving, cooking and family events. She will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.

Linda is survived by her mother June Brunner; daughters Shannan (Jim) Fisher and Brandee (Gene) Hill; brothers Steve Brunner, Terry Brunner and Tim (Vicki) Brunner; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Her father Alexander Brunner preceded her in death.