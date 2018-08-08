Lita Fay Delcamp passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Lita was born in Elko, Nevada on January 15, 1964 to John and Roberta White. Lita received her early education in Kansas and graduated from Gering High School with the class of 1982. Banner County soon became Lita’s home as she and her husband Scott have resided there for almost 25 years raising their family and enjoying the quiet country life.

Lita was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many areas of the church. She loved to serve and make people smile. If you heard the words “my friend” you knew it was her, because she considered everyone a friend. Her understanding of prayer and faith helped her through out her life.

Lita is survived by her loving husband, Scott, her three children her three children Aaron (Samantha) Misner and their children Brody and Korbin, her daughter Kayla Misner and son Andrew Delcamp and special daughter Kara Jo Berger (Jordan) and their children Ollie and Teagan; her parents John and Roberta White; mother-in-law Lorraine Delcamp; sisters Nena (Bill) Hardison, Alisa Gunther and Lisa (Troy) Weborg; brother Vern White; brother-in-law Brad (Jan) Delcamp; sister-in-law Janell (Grant) Adams, Special Aunt Wanda Rodenbaugh, numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces and special nurse Minnie Ybarra.

Katrina White (sister), Jerry Delcamp (father-in-law) and Fred Staker preceded Lita in death.

Memorials may be made to the family or Festival of Hope. The memorial fund can be found at Great Western Bank. The Family would like to thank Dr. Vincent Bjorling, and the oncology staff at RWMC for the care that was given to Lita.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at 21 Weborg. Visitation will be Sunday, August 12 from 2-5 p.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel. Private family interment will be at the Redington Cemetery. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.