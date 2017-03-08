Lloyd E. “Gene” Corman, 93, Gering

Lloyd E. “Gene” Corman, 93, of Gering, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Christopher Heisey-Terrell officiating. The United States Navy will provide military funeral honors. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Memorials may be directed to the Legacy of the Plains Museum or Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Gene was born September 13, 1923 in Tescott, Kansas, the third of eight children born to Swinley and Winifred (Allison) Corman. He graduated from Tescott High School before attending Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kansas.

Gene joined the Navy at age 18, serving during WWII.

He married Donnabelle Reeves of Gordon in 1943 and to this union two children were born, Beth Ann and Peggy Jeanne. Gene later married Dorothy Anderson-Pisacka in 1964 and became a step-father to Gary Wayne, Larry Francis and Susan Gail.

Gene was a machinery salesman, a job he enjoyed to the fullest. His career in sales began at Strotheide Implement in Hay Springs. Throughout the years he also worked at Hesston Manufacturing, Sandberg Implement Company and Farmland Industries.

Gene was extremely talented with woodworking, creating many beautiful wood-carving creations and bird houses for his family and friends. He enjoyed singing with the Sugar Valley Singers and also participating in pool league where he taught many beginners. Gene volunteered at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in later years, where he would rebuild vintage machinery.

He was well-known for his amazing, keen sense of humor. He was always devoted to his family and will be forever missed.

Survivors include his daughter, Beth (Bill) Heisey of Bakersfield, CA; step children, Larry Pisacka of Green Valley, AZ and Susan (Steve) Huber of Gering; grandchildren, Stacy (Christopher) Heisey-Terrell of PA, Jay (Kendell) Heisey of CA, Micah (Molly) Turner of CA, Jacob (Erin) Turner of CA, Hayley (Warren) Scott of CA, Jamey (Eric) Miller of CA, Angela (Shawn) Miller of NE, Kari (Mark) Majors of NE, Cory (Melissa) Huber of NE and Marc (Melissa) Pisacka of KS; 27 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Louise Werries of MO, Doris Berkley of KS, Ted (Joan) Corman of NJ and Pat Corman of MO; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Swinley and Winifred; wives, Donnabelle and Dorothy; children, Peggy Turner and Gary Pisacka; and siblings, Margaret Crowl, Evan Corman and Blaine Corman.