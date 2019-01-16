Lloyd F. Durfee, 99, Mitchell

Loyd F. Durfee, 99, of Mitchell died, January 15, 2019 at Skyview at Bridgeport. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Federated Church in Mitchell, with the Reverend Dr. Charles Richardson officiating. Interment will be at the Mitchell Cemetery prior to the service. The Nebraska Army National Guard will provide military funeral honors. There will not be a viewing. Memorials may be made to the Federated Church C.C. Circle of Mitchell, or to the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Loyd was born August 4, 1919 in Mitchell, the son of Loyd A. and Ethel Lena (Moore) Durfee. He went through all his school years in Mitchell and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1937.

Loyd joined the army in August 1941 and took basic training at Camp Callan in San Diego, CA. In September 1942 he joined the Airborne Division in which he was attached to the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment. Loyd volunteered for the Pathfinders, which was the first group of parachuters to land in Normandy, D Day in June 6, 1944. He also fought in the Campaign of Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge) and the Rhineland and Central Europe Campaign. Loyd was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement. Loyd returned to the States in September of 1945, where he was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Tech. Sgt. Following his military career, Loyd worked for B & C Ford Motor Company for many years as a mechanic and service manager.

Loyd was united in marriage to Kathleen M. Buehler, May 12, 1946 in Mitchell and was married to his wife Kathleen for 64 years. They resided in Mitchell for their lifetime. Loyd was a lifelong member of the Federated Church. He enjoyed gardening, drinking coffee with his friends and he loved his dogs Brandi and Bentlie. Loyd was a past member of the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department and the Mitchell Rock Club. Loyd especially enjoyed being with his granddaughters and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his sons, Mike Durfee of Torrington and Bob Durfee of Mitchell; two granddaughters, Jill Exley (Jon) of Centennial, Colorado and Erin Durfee of Scottsbluff; great grandchildren, Avery and Tanner Exley and Zailey Brown; brother, Jim Durfee of Caldwell, Idaho; sister in law, Josephine Buehler of Gering; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ethelyn C. and Jerry Waitman, Vinnie V. and Gordon E. Lewis, Conrad and Lorine Zitterkopf, Leland Buehler, Wallace Buehler; two sisters-in-law, Miriam Durfee and Barb Durfee; and nephews, Gordon Lewis Jr. and Jerry Jay Waitman.