Lloyd J. Haack, 88, Kimball

Lloyd J. Haack, 88, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Kimball Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Hod Boltjes officiating. A private family inurnment will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to go to the Dix Fire Department, Dix Cemetery, and the Friendship Senior Center.

Lloyd John Haack was born on a farm in southeast Kimball County, Nebraska on September 14, 1928. He was the son of August and Anna (Jung) Haack and and attended school at District 19 through 3rd grade, at which time the school was closed and he continued his education at Dix, graduating in 1946. Following graduation he worked with his Dad on the family farm for a number of years. Lloyd was married to Donna Campbell on June 20, 1946 at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Dix. In 1960 he began working in the oil field as a pumper and continued helping his son Gary on the farm and pumping wells until his retirement in the early 1990’s. Donna preceded him in death in 2002. He was married to Mary Schroeder on September 20, 2003. She preceded him in death in 2013. He enjoyed spending winters in Mesa, Arizona, with both Donna and Mary. Hobbies he enjoyed were golf, walking, playing cards, and pool. Driving remote control cars became a highlight while living at Vista Villa in Kimball. Lloyd served on the Dix School Board for many

years. He was also a member of the Dix Volunteer Fire Department and served as Chief for many years. He was a member of the Dix Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his children LeAnn (Gary) Bristow of Parker, CO., Carol (Cecil) Smith of Kearney, NE., David (Susan) Haack of Scottsbluff, NE., and Gary (Pam) Haack of Dix, NE; grandchildren Shaun Bristow, Brandi Dvorak, Mickella Paden, Blake Smith, Lindsay Larson, Chris Haack, Ashley Noel, Amber Merilatt, Landon Haack, Brittany Tran and Heather Braasch; and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, 2 sisters, 1 brother and a great granddaughter.