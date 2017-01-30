Lloyd LeRoy Serl, 86, Alliance

Lloyd LeRoy Serl, 86, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at his home in Alliance.

He was born August 28, 1930 in Alliance to Charles and Mildred Serl.

On February 6, 1952 he was united in marriage to Gladys Adamson in Alliance. After her passing in 2002, he married Betty Ushio on October 4, 2005. She passed away in 2011.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following his discharge he returned to Alliance and resumed working as a meat cutter for Panhandle Packing until his retirement. He was a Golden Eagle Member of Aerie #136 of Alliance and a lifetime member of the American Legion, V.F.W. and also a member of the D.A.V.

He is survived by his sons, Lloyd Dean (Klara) Serl and LeRoy Gene Serl of Alliance, his grandchildren, Christina (Beau) Hansen of North Platte, Michelle Serl of Scottsbluff, Matthew (Delta) Serl and Aaron Serl of Alliance, his great-grandchildren, Tyson Smith, Sean Smith, Abbygale Serl, Michael Serl, Sophie Allen and one great-great granddaughter, Elyzabeth Smith. He is also survived by his sister, Laveta (John) Chadwick of Colorado Springs, CO and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his 2 wives, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Marie Serl, and his infant twin brother, Charles, Jr., and other brothers Richard and Jerry.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 31 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1-7 p.m. and Tuesday until service time at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 416 Grand Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301 for a later designation.