Lois A. Paules, 85, Torrington

Funeral services for LOIS A. PAULES, 85, will be held at 10am Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the Fort Laramie Presbyterian Church with Reverend John Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Fort Laramie Cemetery. Lois died at her home in Torrington, Wyoming on July 17, 2018. Memorials may be given to the Fort Laramie Presbyterian Church. The casket will be closed. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Lois was born April 19, 1933 in Gering, Nebraska the daughter of Evert and Mary Wilson. She started school in Gering and then the family moved to the Mitchell, Nebraska area. They then moved to Veteran, Wyoming where she attended and graduated Veteran High School in 1952. She worked and received on the job training to become an LPN. She married Clifford Paules on February 27, 1957 in Torrington, Wyoming. They lived in Mitchell while she worked as a nurse in a Scottsbluff, Nebraska hospital. They moved to Shirley Basin, Wyoming where she was a nurse for Pathfinder Mines until 1979. Lois then worked as a nurse for the Natrona County Sheriff’s office until 1981 when they moved to Elko, Nevada. She worked several jobs there and in 1984 they moved back to Goshen County, Wyoming where she served as a judge in Fort Laramie for three years and then retired. They moved to Torrington in 2011.

Lois enjoyed quilting and was a life member of both the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries.

Lois is survived by her husband Cliff of Torrington, Wyoming; a son Corey Paules of Gering, Nebraska; a brother Elden Wilson of Springfield, Missouri; three grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Cindy; a brother; and a grandson.