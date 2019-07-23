Lois E. Wolforth, 78, Kimball

Lois E. Wolforth, 78, of Kimball, died in Montgomery, Texas on May 16, 2019. Cremation was held in Texas and memorial services

will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Hod Boltjes officiating.

Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends can stop at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. to sign the

register book and leave condolences for the family. Friends can also visit www.cantrellfh.com to leave condolences and stories for

the family. Memorials may be made to the Lois Wolforth Memorial Fund, 11 Delphinium Place, The Woodlands, Texas, 77382.

The services for Lois have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Lois Elaine Wolforth was born in Oshkosh, Nebraska on September 9, 1940, the daughter of Roy and Helen Hartman. Lois was

married to Edward Wolforth on August 16, 1958 in Oshkosh, Nebraska. The family lived in several different places. They settled

in Kimball in 1968. Lois was a dedicated and loving parent, grandparent and friend with an affectionate heart and a generous and joyful nature. She adored and doted after her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they were her greatest joy in life. Lois

loved a good puzzle, the latest news about her grandkids and a good game of cards but her favorite thing in life was baseball as

she was always the ultimate baseball fan.

Lois was survived by her three children Ron Wolforth, Deborah Barroso and Wendy Erickson; her 6 grandchildren, Samantha,

Garrett, Nicole, Raymond, Aaron and Brady and her three great-grandchildren Rowan, Ella, and Campbell. She was preceded in

death by her husband of 52 years Edward Earl Wolforth and they resided for most of that time in Kimball Nebraska