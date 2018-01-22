Lois Glenn, 91, Scottsbluff

Lois Glenn, 91, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018, at the Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home Chapel. Pastor Robert Hawley will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lois was born February 10, 1926 to Arthur and Estella (Curtis) Wheatley.

Lois was a native of Colorado and a longtime resident of Pine Bluffs, WY, Sulphur, OK and Scottsbluff. She and Winfrey were married for 66 years. Her life was given in service of love and generosity to her faith in God and her Church. She was never too busy to volunteer her help to her family, friends and neighbors. Lois especially loved children, and greatly enjoyed following her grandchildren’s activities. She never had a harsh word for anyone and was always encouraging when others were down. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include sons, Gary (Connie) Glenn of Douglas, WY and John Glenn of Sidney; brothers, Bob (Phyllis) Wheatley of Lochbuie, CO and Roland Wheatley of Independence, MO; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Winfrey, in 2010; her daughter, Bonnie, in 2011; brothers, Dwight and Duane Wheatley; and sisters, Lavonne Leggett and Lorraine Hammer.