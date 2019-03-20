Lois Jean (Weld) Matthaei, 86, Gering

Lois Jean (Weld) Matthaei, 86, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, March 17, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Central Church Of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial to be held at a later date at the Eric Olson Cemetery in rural Salem, South Dakota. Visitation will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Church or the Gering Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Lois was born March 26, 1932 in Salem, South Dakota the daughter of Fred and Minnie (Stangohr) Weld. She attended school in a rural one room school in the Salem area and then Salem High School where she graduated in 1950 as Salutatorian of her class. She went to work for the Rural Electric Association and later for the Rural Telephone Association as a bookkeeper, accountant, and office manager until 1983. Lois and Charley Matthaei were married on April 9, 1983 at the Salem Covenant Church in rural Salem where Lois was very active. Lois was also very active at Central Church of Christ in Gering since 1983.

Lois is survived by her husband Charley Matthaei of Gering, a brother Wayne Weld of Wenatchee, Washington, sister-in-law Betty Weld of Springville, Iowa, and nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ruth (Arnold) Osterberg, Wilma (Clyde) Lyons, Caroline (Walter) Passe, Ruby (Edward) Van Heerde, brother Robert Weld, and sister-in-law Nancy Weld.