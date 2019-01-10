Lois “Lou” D. Towater, 97, Scottsbluff

Lois “Lou” D. Towater, 97, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, December 30, 2018 at The Village at Regional West. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Rev. Dr. Charles H. Richardson officiating. The Nebraska Army National Guard will provide military funeral honors. A private family interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Lou was born August 13, 1921 in Jackson, Tennessee to Oscar F. and Josie (Gilbert) Towater. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1940. Lou entered the US Air Corps on July 29, 1942. He attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania during his training. Lou served as a pilot, commissioned officer and flight instructor.

Lou was stationed at the Scottsbluff Air Base in 1943 and this is where he met Audrey. He married Audrey L. Fuller on November 23, 1943 at Highland Heights Methodist Church in Jackson. Lou was honorably discharged from the Air Corps on September 11, 1945.

He and Audrey returned to Scottsbluff in February 1946 after the war. They began a farming and livestock operation together. Towater, Inc. was established in 1972 and Lou retired in 1983. He spent many years involved in agricultural and civic organizations. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church where he was involved in many activities and committees and also taught Sunday school. Lou was a member of the Andrew Jackson Chapter of DeMolay, the ELKS Lodge, Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club, Scottsbluff Country Club, Past President of the Scottsbluff Civitan Club, Chairman of the Governor’s Committee for Migratory Labor, Past Chairman of the Scottsbluff County Farm Bureau and served on the Policy Development Committee. He was also Past President of the Nebraska Non-Stock Sugar Beet Growers Association, Past President of the National Sugar Beet Growers Federation, served on the Board of Directors of the Sugar Association, served as a member of the University of Nebraska Regents Committee for Agriculture Achievement, was recognized for contribution to agriculture by the University of Nebraska Research and Extension Center and inducted into the Agriculture Hall of Fame in Lincoln.

Lou’s retirement years were spent enjoying time together with family members and being involved in all of their activities. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed being with his golfing friends. He and Audrey loved playing bridge and going out with friends. Lou was comforted by his family, friends, and his cats, Tootie and Fancy Face, in his later years.

Survivors include his brother, Charles G. Towater of Tampa, FL; children, Carolyn (Bill) Fitts, Vicki (Terry) Adams and Tom Towater; grandchildren, Sarah (Mike) Bell, Samuel (Natalia) Adams, Hans (JuYoung) Adams, Laura (Aaron) Smith and Joel (Anna) Fitts; great grandchildren, Jack Bell, Blaire Bell, Lily Adams, Creighton (Paige) Smith, Skylar (Paul) Hill, and Thayer Smith; great great granddaughter, Sloane Smith; along with other extended family members and friends.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar F. and Josie M. Towater; wife, Audrey; sisters, Lucille Dalton and Jane Towater; and brother in law, Blaine Fuller.