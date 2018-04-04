Lois M. Busboom, 99, Sidney/Gurley

Lois Busboom, 99 of Sidney, Nebraska and a longtime Gurley area resident died Sunday evening, April 1, 2018 at Sidney Regional Medical Center, Extended Care.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney with Pastor Leon “Bud” Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorials have been established to the Sullivan Hills Camp.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Lois Marjory (Grunwald) Busboom was born January 15, 1919, the oldest daughter of Walter and Emma (Ehlers) Grunwald. She was born in Otoe County, Nebraska and moved with her parents at a young age to the Gurley area. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and remained faithful all her life.

Lois graduated from Gurley High School in 1938 and worked at several jobs in Gurley until she met Bernard Busboom. The two were married in Pocatello, Idaho in 1946. After Bernie returned from World War II they were engaged in farming. They celebrated 60 years of marriage. They welcomed an adopted son, Bruce into their home in 1956. Lois and Bernie farmed in the Gurley community until their retirement. They live in Gurley until Bernie’s death when Lois moved to Sidney and resided at Sloan Estates for eight years. Lois was a wonderful cook and homemaker until near blindness caused her to cease those activities. She moved to the extended care in 2015.

She was preceded in death by beloved husband Bernie, her son Bruce, her parents, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Harold Johnson and brother-in-law Lowry Lindell.

Lois is survived by her sister Eunice Lindell of Wichita Falls, TX, a granddaughter Rene; two great-granddaughters; three nephews: Rick and Randy Johnson and John Lindell; two nieces: Susan Johnson Hale and Sharon Lindell Fiscus and her many Gurley friends.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Busboom family.