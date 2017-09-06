Lois Mae (West) Sorensen, 84, Alliance

Funeral services for Lois Mae (West) Sorensen, age 84, of Alliance, Nebraska, who died on Monday, September 4, 2017 at Highland Park Nursing Home, will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10:30 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alliance with Pastor Tim Stadem officiating. Burial will be at the St. John’s Lutheran Church Columbarium.

Lois was born May 25, 1933 at Alliance, NE to Stanley and Hattie (Carson) West. She received her early education in the Berea and Alliance schools and graduated from Alliance High School. On October 10, 1950, she married Harry Sorensen and from their union, three sons were born. They made their home on a farm Southwest of Hemingford. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Christian Women, Red Hat Ladies, and Modern Mothers Extension Club.

Lois is survived by sons Dana and Roger daughters in law Jodine, Lucy, and Linda Folkerts (Dennis and Katee), grandchildren Aaron (Tammy Davies), Scott, Travis (Emma), Tori, Tanner (Brittany), Troy (Billie), Brett (Erin), Wes (Betsy), and Stephanie (Will) Mahoney. Great-grandchildren Matthew, Maysyn, Dilan, Savannah, Jaden, Ottillie, Trydon, Bennie, Libby, Jade, Christian, Porter, Lanee, Harper, and Matthew and Kennedy Mahoney.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harry Sorensen, son Kevin Sorensen, and adopted brother Harry West.

Donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.