Lois Powell, 79, Kimball

Lois Powell 79 of Kimball passed peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by Rudy, her pit-bull, family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at noon on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Windbreak Bar and Grill, Kimball, Nebraska. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view her obituary and leave condolences and stories for the family.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Wendy Ford, #1 Rodman Court in Kimball. The cremation was entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Lois Louise Powell, or Lou, as she was known to so many family and friends was born on January 6, 1940 in Craig, Missouri to Clarence Dwayne Orr and Shirley Rose Stone. Having an undying desire to work and be an active participant in her community,

Lou worked at George Risk Industries until January 2019. Lou had many talents and passions having worked as a Cosmetologist,

Hairdresser, Funeral Director and Embalmer. She also devoted her time and energy during one of America’s greatest times of need serving as a member on a Denver based search and rescue team for 3 months after the September 11th attacks. In addition to fighting for others, Lou also fought her own personal battles having beat cancer five times during her lifetime. There are not enough words or enough print on paper to describe the impact Lou had on everyone that she came into contact with. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten as her legacy lives on in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Survivors include her children Paul L. Force of Crystal Lake, Wyoming, Rodney W. Powell and Wendy D. Ford, Kimball, NE., as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sons James W. Powell Jr. and Michel Stephen

Powell.