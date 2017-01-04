Lonnie Schmid, 70, Ogallala

Lonnie Schmid, 70, of Ogallala passed away Saturday night December 31, 2016 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Lonnie’s name can be made to the family for later designation.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Schmid family.

Lonnie Kenneth Schmid was born on September 12, 1946 in Oshkosh to Kenneth and Neva (Lehn) Schmid. He grew up and attended school in Chappell. He graduated from Chappell High School in 1964. He attended UNK where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a minor in business. After graduation, he taught school in Aurora, Grand Island and Gibbon, Nebraska.

Lonnie was united in marriage to Sharon Frederick and to this union Travis was born in 1974.

Lonnie moved to Ogallala in the late 1970’s and worked various jobs. In 1999, he began his career with Sidney Roofing in Ogallala as the office manage where he was currently employed.

He enjoyed the outdoors, drawing and painting, drag racing and sports, but his greatest joy was his grandchildren.

Lonnie is survived by his son, Travis and wife, Jenny Schmid of Decatur, Nebraska, mother, Neva Schmid of Chappell, Nebraska, brother, John and wife, Jane Schmid of North Platte, Nebraska, and 5 grandchildren, Ava, Tatym, and Laiklynn Schmid and Kennedy and Reese Kroger all of Decatur and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Schmid.