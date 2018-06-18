Loren Craig Bell, 76, Gering

Loren Craig Bell, age 76, passed away May 31, 2018, in Gering.

Born April 16, 1942 in Omaha to Boyd and Dolores (Swick) Bell, he earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in English from Adams State College. In 1967, Loren accepted a position as an English instructor for WNCC in Scottsbluff. In 1976, The University of Illinois honored Loren with a National Endowment of the Humanities fellowship. Loren retired in February after fifty years teaching and was awarded the WNCC Faculty Emeritus honor.

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard will hold his memorial service Sunday, June 24th at 9:30 a.m.