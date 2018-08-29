Lorene Moranville, 89, Bayard

Lorene Moranville, 89, passed peacefully on August 28, 2018 at the Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard, Nebraska. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held at a later time at Bayard Cemetery. Donations in honor of Lorene can be sent to the RWMC Hospice, 3701 Avenue D, Suite 2204, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be left by viewing Lorene’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

I was born February 14, 1929 at Bayard, Nebraska to John and Marie (Keller) Kleim. I attended rural schools near Bayard and graduated from Bayard High School in 1947 as Valedictorian of my class. I taught in Rural Schools in Morrill and Scotts Bluff Counties and was later employed at the Bayard Public Library.

I married Gordon Moranville in Bayard on June 21, 1947. We were members of the 4FUN Camping Club for many years and traveled throughout the country where we cited the Grand Canyon as the most picturesque attraction. I was a member of the Methodist Church and was captivated by the gospels and biblical characters.

I was a member of Nebraska Ars Poetica and various writing organizations and had a passion for reading, music, and writing poems praising others. I often said, “Poems are made by fools like me, and God labels them humble history”. My allegiance was to Almighty God, to family and friends, and my beloved US of A. My philosophy of life was “you can’t go wrong by doing right.” I was fond of education and later taught elementary grades and used my time wisely as I liked to instill simplicity and love for common things in my students. I worked diligently in whatever I did and many of my goals came to fruition as I was an honor student. Though plagued by illness, I managed to accomplish many things in my lifetime.

Survivors include my sister Gladys (Alex) Feil of Scottsbluff, sister-in-law Shirley Kleim of California, brother-in-law Howard Moranville of Mitchell, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding me in death were my parents, John and Marie Kleim, my husband Gordon, and my brother Milton Kleim.

For years Lorene has been waiting for Gordon, the love of her life, to come and get her. Now they have been reunited.