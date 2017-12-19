Lori A. Coe, 56, Scottsbluff

Lori A. Coe, 56, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully at Regional West Medical Center, on December 16, 2017 with her family by her side, and holding her daughter’s hand. At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, NE with Reverend Ron Nuss-Warren officiating. Casual Husker and Bronco attire is welcome. Immediately following, there will be a pot-luck gathering at the American Legion in Gering. Online condolences may be left by visiting her Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com

Lori was born June 15, 1961 to Charles and Barbara Coe in Sioux City, IA. She received her early education in Blue Springs, MO and graduated high school from Papillion, NE. She immediately began her career with the Social Security Administration after high school, where she worked for 32 years, retiring in 2013.

Lori loved her family more than anything, unconditionally. Her greatest accomplishments were her grandchildren and being the world’s greatest “Nana.” She enjoyed camping every summer at the Coe cabin, cooking Sunday dinners for her family, and spending time with her loved ones.

Lori is survived by her daughter Danielle Villagrana, of Scottsbluff; son Todd Coe (Teigen) of Scottsbluff; father Charles Coe Sr. of Scottsbluff; brother Brent Coe Sr. of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Mical, Sofiah, Emyli, and Nykolas Villagrana all of Scottsbluff, and Benjamin and Ali Coe of Gering; nephews Christopher Coe of Scottsbluff, Thomas (Tasha) Coe and Brent Jr. (Val) Coe all of Cheyenne, WY; special niece Kelly Sorenson (Bill) of Queen Creek, AZ; her fur babies Boomer and Clyde; and numerous other friends and family.

In Heaven, she joins her mother Barbara Coe, oldest brother, Charles Coe Jr, and infant grandchildren Zynleigh and Ryatt Coe.