Lori Lynn Crable (Thackston), 48, Bayard

Lori Lynn Crable (Thackston), 48, of Bayard, passed away from this life on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center. Lori was born Sunday, July 27, 1969 at Scottsbluff to Robert and Carol Crable. She graduated from Bayard High School with the Class of 1987 and attended WNCC. She worked at Bonanza in Scottsbluff. She became a Certified Nurses Assistant and worked in Scottsbluff and Mitchell.

Lori married Jerry Thackston and moved to Lynch, Nebraska. She became a mother to his three children: Lisa, Nick, and Liz. She had three more children: Matt, Christina, and Amanda. The family moved to Pierce and Lori worked at the Pierce Manor as a cook. She loved working with the elderly and helped them whenever she could.

Poor health started early and took her into homes that would care for her. She lived at Inavale, Blue Hill, Kimball, and Bayard for much of her life.

Lori will be dearly missed by all her family and friends, especially her children: Matthew James Crable, Christina Katharyn Jaras (husband Victor) and Amanda Jo Thackston; grandchildren: Joy, Grace, Kaylie, Emma, and Tobias Jaras all of Norfolk, NE; parents Robert Sr. and Carol Crable of Bayard; brothers Bob, Jr (Perla) Crable of Bayard and Brian Crable of Pueblo, CO; nieces and nephews: Sierah, Haleigh, and Leroy Crable of Mitchell, Ethan Crable of Gering, and the four Garza girls: Laisha, Sharon, Ashley, and Silvia all of Bayard; uncles and aunts Jerry (Pam) Crable of Gering, Joe (Lynn) Crable of Pflugerville, TX, Keith (Dee) Sinks of Bayard, Janet (Herb) Schneider of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Phyllis (Mike) Willich of Loveland, CO, and Twilla Sinks of Bayard; and several cousins.

Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents Charles and Velma Sinks and Gerald and Lucille Crable; step-grandpa Robert Parriott; uncles Jim Sinks and Harold Becker; aunt Violet Becker; and many cousins.

A Celebration of Lori’s Life will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 6 PM at the Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Bayard with Pastor Herb Schneider officiating. A meal will be held after the service provided by The Rock Church. Private Family inurnment will take place at the Angora Cemetery. Memorials may be given in care of the family. Online condolences may be left by visiting Lori’s Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com