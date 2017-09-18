Lorna Marie Anderson, 95, Gering

Lorna Marie Anderson, 95 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Scottsbluff.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the Regional West Hospice or WNCC Music Program. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lorna was born on July 25, 1922 in Green River, Wyoming to John and Mathilda (Payson) Evers. She attended and graduated from Lincoln High School in Green River in 1940. She was united in marriage to William “Bud” Anderson on July 22, 1942 in Green River. She was a stenographer for the Union Pacific Railroad for 7 years. They lived in Cheyenne, Laramie, Green River, Omaha then to Gering where they resided since 1964.

Lorna was a past member of the Easter Star and Daughters of the Nile. Lorna and Bud were members of the Scotts Bluff Country Club, where they enjoyed playing golf. She was a member of the Midwest Theater, where she enjoyed going to the many of the productions. Lorna had a passion for bridge and enjoyed playing with many of her friends. She also was an avid Broncos, Rockies and Husker fan.

Lorna is survived by her two daughters Shari (Dr. William) Packard of Scottsbluff and Jerri Gaffron of Fort Mohave, AZ; 5 grandchildren Jeff (Amy) Martindale, Jeremy (Alexa) Martindale, Jason Medina, Morgan (Greg) Mouchka and Will Packard; 5 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, brother Elroy Evers, son-in-law James Graffron and great granddaughter Grace Martindale.