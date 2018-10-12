Lorraine Genevieve Miller, 92, Torrington

Lorraine Genevieve Miller, 92, died Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at her home, of 71 years, with family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. October 15, at the First Congregational Church with Reverend Matt Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Rotary Club or First Congregational Church.

Visitation will be held Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home and at the church prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home

Lorraine was born October 29, 1925, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of George and Sarah (Rehn) Eisenach. She graduated from Yoder High School in 1943. Lorraine met Wesley C. Miller in high school and the couple was married at the First Congregational Church in Torrington, on November 24, 1946, after Wesley returned from WWII. They were married 66 years, until his passing in 2011. She worked her entire life in Torrington. Her jobs included a telephone operator, clerk at Montgomery Ward and secretary for attorney Joe Maier in the early 60’s. She continued to work in that law office with Gerald Connolly and John Meier until she became Clerk of the Circuit Court, 8th judicial district, in Goshen County. She retired from the court in November 2000 at the age of 74.

Early in her life she loved traveling, sewing, bowling and visits to Little Moon Lake. Later in her life she enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren. She was always happy attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Lorraine was a member is the First Congregational Church, a 4-H leader and active in the victim’s assistance program.

Survivors include her son Barry (Janice) Miller of Denver, CO; daughters Nancy Dunlap of Red Lodge, MT and Georgene (Jay) Rogers of Scottsbluff, NE; son Matt (Betsy) Miller of Vancouver, WA; sister Delores Schroeder of Calumet City, IL; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents George and Sarah Eisenach; husband Wesley Miller; sisters Jodeen Martin and Marlene Brice and brother Ralph Eisenach.