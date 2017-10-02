Lorraine Rose Pittman, 83, Lyman

Lorraine Rose Pittman, 83, of Lyman, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Mitchell Care Center in Mitchell. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 2, 2017 at Valley View Cemetery in Torrington, Wyoming. There will be no visitation. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Lorraine was born October 26, 1933 in a grain bin on a turkey farm in Pennock, MN to Neal and Elsie (Ruckter) Woltjer into a family of sixteen children.

She worked many jobs in the valley to support her family. Her favorites were telemarketing and housekeeping for 30 years at RWMC. Lorraine was adventurous on car trips to Prairie Winds with her best friends, Betty Stegg and Mary Molina. She loved talking to people and crocheting and embroidery. Her favorite pastime was making blankets for her grandchildren.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Jack (Patty) Pittman of Morrill, Debra (Kevin) Weimer of Mitchell and David Pittman of Scottsbluff; nine grandchildren, Jenny (Jeff) of Chadron, Sarah of Torrington, Andy (Alicia) of Scottsbluff, Jake (Catlyn) of Scottsbluff, Adam of Scottsbluff, Nick (Amber) of Cheyenne, Christopher of Scottsbluff, Laurie (Keith) of Mitchell and Erica (Rene) of Mitchell; twenty one great grandchildren; brothers, Sonny Woltjer of Pennock, MN and Gene Valentine of WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Welcoming Lorraine home will be her beloved son, Kevin; grandson, Michael James; daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Pittman-Gaskill; daughter in law, Robin Curtis-Pittman; and granddaughter, Chelsey.