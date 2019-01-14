Lorraine “Susie” Helen Haberman, 75, Mitchell

Lorraine “Susie” Helen Haberman, 75, a long-time resident of Mitchell, was called home to be with her Lord on January 10, 2019, at her home in Mitchell. Family and friends will gather in celebration of her life at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at the Mitchell Berean Church, Mitchell with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in the Mitchell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the Jones Mortuary, Mitchell. Memorials have been established to the Mitchell Berean Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com

Lorraine “Susie” was born on January 17, 1943, in Burwell, Nebraska to Lewis and Helen (Hulinsky) Tucker. She moved to Mitchell with her family at an early age and she graduated from Mitchell High School in 1961. At the age of 21, she married the love of her life, Norman Haberman on February 8, 1964. From this union they were blessed with two sons, Kyle and Kevin.

Susie was a seamstress and upholsterer whose work included clothes, prom dresses, wedding dresses, cheerleading outfits, and furniture of all kinds. She served people from all over the United States. She loved life and enjoyed camping, gardening, planting flowers, fishing, reading, cooking, dancing to her favorite polka music, and spending time with her family. Above all she loved the Lord and found a great passion for serving others through the church.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. The greatest joy of her life was her family and she loved to share with everyone how wonderful they were and how proud she was of them. Holidays were also something that Susie loved. She would spend days cooking and preparing for family and friends and welcomed everyone who came with love and hospitality.

Susie was known for her smile that would light up her whole face. She was sweet and loving and a bit sassy and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Lorraine is survived by her husband Norman Haberman; her sons Kyle Haberman and Kevin (Megan) Haberman; grandson Christopher Haberman; granddaughters Morgan Haberman, and Hannah (Adam) Schlotthauer; her brother Ted (Carol) Tucker; and sister-in-law Nadine Eisenbarth; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Helen Tucker; father Lewis Tucker; brother Gary Tucker; daughter-in-law Judy Haberman; and brother-in-law Gary Eisenbarth.