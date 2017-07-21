Lottie Olive Tremain, 97, LaGrange

Funeral services for Lottie Olive Tremain, 97, will be held at 2pm Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the LaGrange Bible Church with Pastor Matt Tremain officiating. Burial will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery. The casket will be closed. Memorials may be given to the LaGrange Bible Church building fund. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Lottie was born December 6, 1919 in Wheatland, Wyoming the daughter of Lester and Rachel (VanPelt) Nighswonger. She grew up and received her education in Banner County, Nebraska. She married Kirby Tremain on December 6, 1937. They lived near LaGrange, Wyoming where they farmed and ranched. Kirby died in 2007.

Lottie enjoyed crocheting and sewing. She was a member of the LaGrange Bible Church, the Goshen County Cowbelles and the LaGrange Homemakers Club.

Lottie is survived by three sons Myron (Sally) Tremain of Lincoln, Nebraska, Kenny (Sharon) Tremain of LaGrange, Wyoming and Rich (Peggy) Tremain of Laramie, Wyoming; two daughters Kay (Lyle) Ball of LaGrange and Kathy (Mahlon) Anderson of Worland, Wyoming; a sister Nellie Nimmo of Loveland, Colorado; fifteen grandchildren; forty great grandchildren; and fifteen great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers; and one sister.