Louise Elizabeth Steffen Munson, 98, formerly of Oshkosh

Louise Elizabeth Steffen Munson, age 98, formerly of Oshkosh, Nebraska, passed away on June 23, 2019 at Marble Falls, Texas.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Oshkosh City Cemetery north of Oshkosh with Pastor Janie Freeman of the Oshkosh United Methodist Church officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral in Oshkosh.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Munson family.

Louise was born on April 27, 1921, in Lexington, Nebraska, to Emil and Elva Steffen. At a young age, she and her parents moved to Chappell, Nebraska, and Louise graduated from Deuel County High School in 1939.

After graduation, Louise attended Kearney State Teachers’ College in Kearney, Nebraska. She taught school in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Nebraska, with students ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade.

In January, 1944, Louise married William (Bill) Munson, and they made their home in Oshkosh, where they owned and operated Munson’s Café for many years. After selling the café, Louise worked as a teacher’s aide at Oshkosh Grade School. She continued to work with children at OGS after Bill passed away in 1983 until she retired several years later.

In 2008, Louise moved from Oshkosh to Marble Falls, Texas, to be near her daughter, Beth, and family. She left many friends behind. She missed them and Oshkosh dearly, but made new friends in Marble Falls. She was active with the Marble Falls Senior Center, where she attended dances and played cards.

Louise was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, was a past matron of the Order of Eastern Star and received the Imhoff Award for the longest period of membership of each Eastern Star chapter in Nebraska. She was appointed as a trustee of the Oshkosh Public Library in 1990, and also was active with Girl Scouts and Jobs Daughters. Louise loved flowers, children, and animals; she also enjoyed reading and playing cards.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill. She is survived by daughter Beth and husband Henry Romo of Burnet, Texas; granddaughter Amanda French of Lockhart, Texas; and grandson Gregory French, wife Erica, great-grandson Nikkolas William, and great-granddaughter Robin Elizabeth of Cincinnati, Ohio.