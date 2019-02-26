Lousendia Marie Grey, 66, Scottsbluff

Lousendia Marie Grey, 66, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. At her request, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Her Life will take place on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1 PM at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Lousendia was born February 19, 1953 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Eddie and Elmarie (Wright) Gray. She received her education in Scottsbluff, graduating from Scottsbluff High School.

She is survived by her spouse John Gutierrez, daughter Lizzie Gray, son JJ Gutierrez, sister Jeanettia Gray, niece Rosalinda Maddox, and nephews Eddie Gray and Dominic Gray.

Lousendia was preceded in death by her parents.