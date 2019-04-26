Lucille “Bonnie” Randall, joined the love of her life Jim Randall in heaven on Wednesday April 24, 2019. She was born November 7, 1931 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Roy and Margaret Stewart, and went on to graduate as part of the Benson High Class of 1949.

Bonnie Randall leaves behind her sister Jane Hansen; Daughter Sherry Eigbrett and husband Skip and their four children Brittney (Brett) Stephenson, Michael Eigbrett, Korey (Sarah) Eigbrett and Mandi Ehrlich; Son Jim Randall, companion JoAnne, and his three children Amber (Ben) Johnson, Jeremy (Christin) Randall and Abby Randall; Son Scott Randall and his two children Taylor Grothe and Cole Randall; Son Tom Randall and wife Maryann and his two sons Jeffree Randall and Daniel Randall; and Daughter Lori and husband Bill Mai and their two children Cassie (Clint) Zurn and Brock Mai. Bonnie was also blessed with 22 great grandchildren.

Bonnie was a devoted Catholic woman who was a lifetime volunteer within the Church, teaching Catechism to countless children and was an active member of the Alter society. Her penchant for helping others was seen through her years of work as a Nurse, volunteer work at local hospitals, and welcoming any person with open arms into her home and heart.

Bonnie’s love for her family and friends was unconditional. She was blessed to spend 59 amazing years married to the love of her life Jimmie J Randall and together they built a life in Bayard, Nebraska and later retired to Lake Minatare where they enjoyed spending time together gardening, bird watching, hosting church functions, and always taking care of others.

Bonnie and her husband were proud owner/operators of Bayard Clothing and later Bayard Carpets and enjoyed giving back to their community where they served as Class Parents for all of their children. When not caring for others Bonnie enjoyed painting, yard work, traveling to new destinations and cooking for family and friends. She was also an avid pyromaniac whose bon fires could be seen regularly at her home on Lake Minatare.

Bonnie leaves a legacy of love and compassion for everyone lucky enough to enjoy her company. She was always thankful and proud of her family and friends and enjoyed supporting us all through the good and bad times alike. She touched countless lives throughout her time on this earth and the memories we shared will be cherished for generations to come.

Bonnie is proceeded in death by her loving parents, husband Jimmie, brothers Kenneth, LaMar, Robert, grandson Brock Tanner Mai, and many cherished close friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering with Fr. Gerald Harr officiating. Burial and reception to follow at Bayard Cemetery and the Bayard American Legion. Visitation will be held from 3-5 PM on Sunday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bayard. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com