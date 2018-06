Lucille June Kisler Waugh Rahmig, 98, of The Villages, Florida passed away on November 12, 2017.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 09, 2018 at the Kisler Farm at 335500 County Road U in McGrew, Nebraska from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

